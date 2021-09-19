Heat news: Dwyane Wade reveals heartfelt reason why he’s ‘forever bounded’ to Miami
Dwyane Wade is considered by many as one of, if not the greatest Miami Heat player in franchise history. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer has nothing but love for the organization and the city as well, and a recent reunion reminded him of just how unbreakable his bond is with the Heat. Wade recently got […] The post Heat news: Dwyane Wade reveals heartfelt reason why he’s ‘forever bounded’ to Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com
Comments / 0