NBA

Heat news: Dwyane Wade reveals heartfelt reason why he’s ‘forever bounded’ to Miami

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwyane Wade is considered by many as one of, if not the greatest Miami Heat player in franchise history. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer has nothing but love for the organization and the city as well, and a recent reunion reminded him of just how unbreakable his bond is with the Heat. Wade recently got […] The post Heat news: Dwyane Wade reveals heartfelt reason why he’s ‘forever bounded’ to Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.

