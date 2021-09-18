CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than Burks to Hogs' deep game

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — One week after gashing Texas for a season-high rushing total, the Arkansas offense shifted its plan of attack to the air Saturday. Quarterback KJ Jefferson passed for 366 yards in three quarters before ceding mop-up duty to redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby during the Razorbacks' 45-10 win over Georgia Southern. Jefferson passed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yard pass to Warren Thompson and a 91-yarder to Treylon Burks on consecutive throws in the third quarter.

