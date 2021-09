Japan is all about cuteness culture, and Universal Studios Japan typically delivers it time and time again. But for Halloween Horror Nights 2021, things seem to have taken a slightly… different turn. Every night, the San Francisco area of the park transforms into Killer Cutie Avenue, featuring evil spirits of fat, adorable kids, ghostly tea parties, Harajuku fashion gone sour, and even a monstrous, half-destroyed teddy bear! By far and away one of the more unique setups for HHN 2021, the best way to experience the highlights of Killer Cutie Avenue is through none other than YouTube, which you can find just below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO