Inside Looking out: Memories of the bigger picture

Times News
 7 days ago

When you look back to bad experiences you had a long time ago, does the camera in your mind’s eye zoom in on an awful moment or can your memory see the bigger picture?. Living into my senior years has afforded me the opportunity to reflect upon some devastating and disappointing personal experiences I had when I was a teenager. Yet the passing of time has changed my view and now I can see the bigger picture through my memory’s wide-angle lens instead of zooming in on what I had once hoped I would forget forever.

