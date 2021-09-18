Hull City 1-3 Sheffield United: Tigers finally score but still blunted by Blades

Sheffield United heaped misery on Hull City and Grant McCann as the Tigers were beaten 1-3 at the MKM Stadium. Billy Sharp scored after 17 minutes with an easy header, but the striker missed a penalty just before half time with Matt Ingram saving well to his right. However, John Egan scored two goals in 11 second half minutes to put the game beyond the Tigers who did finally score after six games without netting. Keane Lewis-Potter finished off a nice move on 74 minutes to give McCann's side some credibility but Hull now haven't won since the opening day of the season.