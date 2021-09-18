CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull City 1-3 Sheffield United: Tigers finally score but still blunted by Blades

By Luke Flanagan
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield United heaped misery on Hull City and Grant McCann as the Tigers were beaten 1-3 at the MKM Stadium. Billy Sharp scored after 17 minutes with an easy header, but the striker missed a penalty just before half time with Matt Ingram saving well to his right. However, John Egan scored two goals in 11 second half minutes to put the game beyond the Tigers who did finally score after six games without netting. Keane Lewis-Potter finished off a nice move on 74 minutes to give McCann's side some credibility but Hull now haven't won since the opening day of the season.

Opinion: Winless in six - but Hull City fans need to unite behind Grant McCann

For Hull City fans, the opening day win against Preston North End will now seem an awfully long time ago. Fast forward to mid September and the Tigers are towards the foot of the table; goalless in six games and only five points from seven games. It was only inevitable that once the poor run of form continued, a large section of the fanbase would start to throw the same old arguments in the direction of their manager Grant McCann.
