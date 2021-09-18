KCMS Cross Country Competes Well at the Sparta Invitational – Girls earn Runner-Up Trophy

The top 20 medaled in this invitational and the Lady Eagles were led by these four medalists as they grabbed the 2nd place team trophy: Ellie Hansen 8th, Elliana Max 9th, Brooke Skrabis 11th & Shelby Zimmer 15th . Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Kaitlyn Eastway 21st, Payten Wellman 28th & Julia Miller 30th. On the boys’ side, they finished 4th as a team and the following scored for the Eagles: Medalist Brandon McCullough 13th, Donovan Vogel 21st, Paeton Wheeler 22nd, Isaiah Stuhan 29th, Liam Imhoff 52th, Deacon Wilson 53rd & Lucas Groenke 59th. The Eagles compete again this Tuesday in our league CSAA jamboree at Hesperia, race time is 6pm.