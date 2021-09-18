CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

KCMS Cross Country Competes Well at the Sparta Invitational – Girls earn Runner-Up Trophy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top 20 medaled in this invitational and the Lady Eagles were led by these four medalists as they grabbed the 2nd place team trophy: Ellie Hansen 8th, Elliana Max 9th, Brooke Skrabis 11th & Shelby Zimmer 15th . Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Kaitlyn Eastway 21st, Payten Wellman 28th & Julia Miller 30th. On the boys’ side, they finished 4th as a team and the following scored for the Eagles: Medalist Brandon McCullough 13th, Donovan Vogel 21st, Paeton Wheeler 22nd, Isaiah Stuhan 29th, Liam Imhoff 52th, Deacon Wilson 53rd & Lucas Groenke 59th. The Eagles compete again this Tuesday in our league CSAA jamboree at Hesperia, race time is 6pm.

