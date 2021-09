SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Her Garden. That's what Kendall Rae Johnson says is her favorite part of her home. At only 6 years old, this girl is growing places. With a passion for growing and an enthusiasm for the outdoors, Johnson is unlike your average child. This South Fulton girl holds the designation of Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer, according to a statement from the city.

