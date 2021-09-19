Derek Sante reviews Copshop, Cry Macho and Tacoma FD

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Handcuffing itself to theater seats this weekend is Copshop starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. The story follows a con man on the run that gets himself arrested to essentially hide out in a small-town police station. Unfortunately, the hired guns looking for him are not going to let a little thing like "The Law" get in their way. From the director that made movies like Smokin Aces, The A-team and boss level comes a slow burn movie that explodes with a B+ rating from me!