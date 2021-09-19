CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Derek Sante reviews Copshop, Cry Macho and Tacoma FD

By Derek Sante
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Handcuffing itself to theater seats this weekend is Copshop starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. The story follows a con man on the run that gets himself arrested to essentially hide out in a small-town police station. Unfortunately, the hired guns looking for him are not going to let a little thing like "The Law" get in their way. From the director that made movies like Smokin Aces, The A-team and boss level comes a slow burn movie that explodes with a B+ rating from me!

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Clint Eastwood
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy