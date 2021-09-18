CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Police Seek Pit Bull That Allegedly Attacked Woman And Her Dog On Wednesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Local police are on the hunt for a pit bull that reportedly attacked a woman and her dog Wednesday in Fargo. The victim reportedly told investigators that it happened around 9:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 13-hundred block of 32nd Street South. The alleged victim said the gray pit charged at her dog without provocation, injuring the animal before fleeing the scene with another dog.

