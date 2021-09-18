CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Went To The Doctor With Stomach Pain, But When He Saw 12,000 Of These In Her He Screamed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from Kolkota, India, named Minati Mondal had suffered from stomach pain and acid reflux for 45 days at the age of 48. When she consulted her doctor, she found out that she had gallstones. When the doctors performed the surgery to remove the gallstones, they were shocked because they found 12,000 stones in her gallbladder which is probably the new world record. The samples are kept in London.

