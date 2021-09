Minnesota is a 31-point favorite over Bowling Green this week. But if you ask Golden Gophers coach PJ Fleck, he’s not taking the game as an automatic win. “They’ve been in a lot of close games and we just got to be able to play our best football,” Fleck said in his weekly press conference on Monday. “The focus has to be going 1-0 in the Bowling Green season, and do what we have to be able to do to win that football game, which we’ll know more as we continue to game plan throughout the week but we have to be at our best, that’s for sure.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO