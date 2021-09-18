CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Heavy security amid Capitol riot supporters' rally

 6 days ago

Authorities placed the area around the US Capitol under heavy security ahead of a rally on Saturday in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

New DC rally organizer hopes to rewrite history of Capitol riot

The architect of a Washington protest planned for Saturday that aims to rewrite history about the violent January assault on the U.S. Capitol is hardly a household name. Matt Braynard worked as an analyst for the Republican Party, crunched data for a small election firm and later...
DHS warns of potential for violence at rally for suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning Thursday about the potential for violence at an upcoming right-wing rally in Washington, D.C., this weekend, according to an intelligence briefing obtained by Yahoo News. The document, which was unclassified and marked "For official use only," was disseminated to federal, state and...
Time's Up leader pledges openness after scandal

The new leader of Time's Up, Monifa Bandele, is pledging openness and equity at the embattled women's rights organization. Her predecessor resigned in August over revelations the group's leaders advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Removals shrink migrant camp at Texas border

A camp on the Texas border that had 14,000 migrants just days ago had about 4,000 on Thursday morning.
Climate change fuels Calif. push to prevent fires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent wildfires that are getting bigger and more destructive from climate change.
Mayorkas: All migrants are gone from border camp

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says no migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, had converged just days earlier seeking asylum.
Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
On Senate Floor: Shaheen Slams Hypocritical Republican Obstruction to Raise Debt Limit and Avoid Government Shutdown

Senator Shaheen delivers remarks on the Senate floor this afternoon. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) delivered remarks on the Senate floor this afternoon slamming Senate Republicans for their...
