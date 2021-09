AMHERST, Mass. – Ellis Merriweather posted his first career 100-yard rushing game and Brady Olson threw for 288 yards in his second straight start, but University of Massachusetts football (0-3) was unable to overcome an early 21-0 deficit, falling to Eastern Michigan (2-1) at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, 42-28. Merriweather ran for 142 yards on 23 carries, the first 100-yard game for a Minuteman since 2019. Olson completed 22 of 38 passes for 288 yards and threw for two touchdowns. Josiah Johnson had two TDs, one on the ground and another in the air, matching his single-season career high as the UMass offense ecliped the 30 first down plateau for the first time since 2018.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO