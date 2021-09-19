CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hong Kong elite selects powerful new 'patriots only' committee

By Yan Zhao and Su Xinqi, Peter PARKS, Handout
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177cC1_0c0cELpJ00
Hong Kong's elites are set to choose a powerful committee that will elect the city's next leader /AFP/File

Hong Kong's political elite began selecting a powerful committee on Sunday which will choose the city's next leader and nearly half the legislature under a new "patriots only" system imposed by Beijing.

The financial hub has never been a democracy -- the source of years of protests -- but a small and vocal opposition was tolerated after the city's 1997 handover to authoritarian China.

Huge and often violent democracy rallies exploded two years ago and Beijing responded with a crackdown and a new political system where only those deemed loyal are allowed to stand for office.

The first poll under that new system -- carrying the slogan "Patriots rule Hong Kong" -- took place on Sunday as members of the city's ruling classes cast votes for a 1,500-seat Election Committee.

In December, that committee will appoint 40 of the city's 90 legislators -- 30 others will be chosen by special interest groups and just 20 will be directly elected. The following year, it will pick Hong Kong's next Beijing-approved leader.

Beijing insists the new political system is more representative and will ensure "anti-China" elements are not allowed into office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwmrs_0c0cELpJ00
The chief executive will be elected in a process critics say leaves no room for the pro-democracy opposition /AFP/File

Critics say it leaves no room for the pro-democracy opposition, turning Hong Kong into a mirror of the authoritarian Communist Party-ruled mainland.

"Hong Kongers are completely cut off from electoral operations," Nathan Law, a prominent democracy leader who fled to Britain last year, told AFP.

"All election runners will become puppet showmen under Beijing's entire control... with no meaningful competition."

Ted Hui, a former lawmaker who moved to Australia, said Hong Kong's political system was now "a rubber-stamp game completely controlled by Beijing".

"It's more than a managed democracy. It's an autocracy trying to pretend to be civilised," Hui told AFP.

- 4,800 voters, 6,000 police -

Back in 2016, some 233,000 Hong Kongers were allowed to select the Election Committee.

That figure has now been trimmed to around 4,800 -- 0.06 percent of Hong Kong's 7.5 million population. Police said 6,000 officers were on standby to ensure there were no protests or disruptions.

When polls closed on Sunday evening, authorities said turnout among the select group of electors was 86 percent.

"This is an important election although the number of people eligible to join is not large," Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters, adding the new system would ensure "anti-China troublemakers" would no longer be able to "obstruct" the government.

The vast majority of seats in Sunday's vote were a one-horse race, with just 364 contested. The rest will be installed ex officio or chosen by special interest groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7coy_0c0cELpJ00
A crackdown by authorities has seen Hong Kong's civil service now required to swear an oath of loyalty /INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT/AFP

As a result, the committee will be even more stacked than previously with reliable pro-Beijing votes, including loyalist lawmakers and members of national bodies as well as representatives from business, professional and religious groups.

Local media reported that people linked to the city's powerful business tycoon families will wield less power than previously.

China promised Hong Kong would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years after its handover.

But, in the wake of the 2019 protests, Beijing began transforming the city into something more like the authoritarian mainland.

China's leaders were also stung by pro-democracy candidates winning a landslide the same year in district council elections -- the city's only bodies predominantly selected by universal suffrage.

On top of the new political system, China has also imposed a sweeping national security law that has criminalised much dissent.

Multiple opposition figures have been jailed, dozens of pro-democracy groups and outlets -- including the city's most popular newspaper -- have been shuttered and tens of thousands of Hong Kongers have left the city.

Others have been disqualified from public office for their political views.

Civil society groups have also been prosecuted and dozens have disbanded.

On Sunday, the Confederation of Trade Unions -- the city's largest pro-democracy labour organisation with some 140,000 members -- became the latest group to announce it would dissolve next month.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Beijing expands footprint in Hong Kong with new departments

(Sept 24): China’s cabinet-level office overseeing Hong Kong has expanded by creating two departments to oversee propaganda and security affairs, local media reported, signaling Beijing’s growing footprint in the financial hub. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office’s new propaganda department will focus on communicating news, while managing journalists from...
CHINA
AFP

UK warned Hong Kong critics to avoid China extradition nations: campaigner

A prominent rights campaigner said Thursday Britain had warned him and other Beijing critics to avoid travel to countries that have an extradition agreement with China because of Hong Kong's national security law. China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, armed with a national security law that has outlawed much dissent and crushed its democracy movement. Beijing claims universal jurisdiction for the security law, meaning it can pursue anyone, regardless of their nationality or location, for perceived offences. Bill Browder, a US-born British citizen who has campaigned for international sanctions against various countries, said he was recently warned by Britain's Foreign Office that Beijing might target him and other activists if they travelled to countries willing to send suspects to China.
U.K.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hong Kong’s patriots-only government to tackle housing woes, Lam says

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Solving Hong Kong’s shortage of housing and increasing land supply will be key priorities for authorities under the new, “patriots only” political system imposed by Beijing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Lam’s remarks come after Reuters reported last week that Chinese officials have told Hong...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Hong Kong leader defends election after single non-establishment figure picked for 1,500-strong committee

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, has defended the weekend’s election of a powerful committee to appoint senior leaders, after just one candidate not strictly aligned with the establishment camp was elected among the 1,500 positions. Under an overhauled electoral system, dubbed “patriots rule Hong Kong”, fewer than 5,000 people...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

New Hong Kong electors chosen, with only 1 opposition member

The 1,500-member panel that picks Hong Kong’s next leader will have only one opposition-leaning member, according to results Monday from a tightly controlled selection process amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. Separately, Hong Kong national security police arrested three student members of one of the city's last remaining...
POLITICS
The Southern

Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

HONG KONG (AP) — Select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city's leader in the first polls Sunday following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. The Election Committee will select 40 of 90 lawmakers in the city’s legislature during elections...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Election Committee vote takes place in Hong Kong following reforms

Electoral laws were amended in May to ensure only ‘patriots’ loyal to China will rule the city. Select Hong Kong residents have voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. The Election...
ELECTIONS
industryglobalnews24.com

Hong Kong to receive new legislature by December

National security law was imposed on Hong Kong last year by Beijing. On Tuesday, Hong Kong has created many new national security breaches, the city is currently based on the national security law imposed by Beijing. A former police chief, Chris Tan who said that the authorities have begun to work on local methods, in orde....
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Handover Of Hong Kong#Afp File Critics#Communist Party#The Election Committee#Loyalist#District Council#Universal Suffrage
AFP

Councillors swear new Hong Kong loyalty oath after hundreds quit

Dozens of local community politicians in Hong Kong swore a newly required loyalty oath to China on Friday after hundreds of their colleagues quit in protest as authorities try to purge the city of "unpatriotic" elements. Since the 2019 protests, China has imposed a national security law that has criminalised much dissent and began remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image. 
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Politicians swear loyalty to Hong Kong, but face govt patriotic test

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Two dozen democratically-elected politicians swore loyalty to Hong Kong on Friday under a new patriotic law, but some opposition councillors may face disqualification if their oaths are judged insincere. The government enacted a law earlier this year that tightened patriotic loyalty tests by forcing all civil...
POLITICS
NBC News

Submarine feud showcases European anger as U.S. shifts focus to Asia

Thousands of miles away from the French fury, the recalled ambassadors and canceled galas, the United States’ nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia has received a far warmer welcome in parts of Asia. The dispute between Paris and Washington is about much more than the multibillion-dollar security pact announced by the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

In climate landmark, China promises to end coal funding overseas

China will stop funding coal projects overseas, President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday, all but ending the flow of public aid for the dirty energy contributing to the climate crisis. Xi made his announcement at the UN General Assembly where US President Joe Biden, seeking to show leadership in a growing competition with China, promised to double Washington's contribution to countries hardest hit by climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL

Danes side with US against French criticism of defense deal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark is siding with the United States in the dispute with its fellow EU member France over a major Indo-Pacific defense deal. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a newspaper interview that she wants to warn against turning “concrete challenges, which will always exist between allies, into something they should not be."
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

TAIPEI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said...
CHINA
Daily Mail

France hits back at Boris and accuses the UK of trying to 'marginalise Europe' after PM breaks into 'franglais' to tell Emmanuel Macron to 'get a grip' over the AUKUS defence pact to provide nuclear-powered submarines for Australia

Boris Johnson today further inflamed a diplomatic row with France after he told Emmanuel Macron to 'get a grip' over the new AUKUS defence pact, prompting a furious backlash from Paris. The Prime Minister urged Mr Macron to 'give me a break' as he dismissed French anger about the deal.
POLITICS
AFP

Fears of hole in EU heart as German 'Queen of Europe' departs

Angela Merkel's exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the European Union during challenging times -- but there are also hopes for a wind of change. Tributes have been growing for the German leader -- dubbed "Queen of Europe" by some observers after 16 years as chancellor -- ahead of elections this weekend to choose a successor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised Merkel's "enormous authority" after helping steer Europe through years of turbulence that included the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served under Merkel as German defence minister, underscored how important the former physicist's analytical skills had been for unlocking interminable EU negotiations.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy