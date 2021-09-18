CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Cherokee Nation making record investment in early childhood development

stilwelldemocrat.com
 6 days ago

Cherokees have long known that the first years of any child’s life should be spent in a nurturing and enriching environment to build the best possible foundation for their whole life to come. Our collective future is being written today by the investments we make in our youngest children. That’s why I am excited about Cherokee Nation’s aggressive new plan to help our youngest learners and their caregivers.

www.stilwelldemocrat.com

Tahlequah Daily Press

Hoskin proposes investment of up to $40M to replace seven Cherokee Nation Head Start facilities, upgrade others

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the “Verna D. Thompson Early Childhood Education Act” on Tuesday, investing up to $40 million to replace seven existing Cherokee Nation Head Start centers with new facilities, upgrading others within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and undertaking a comprehensive review of all early childhood education services for Cherokee citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Cherokee Nation announces 2021 Cherokee National Treasures

McCarter, Abercrombie, Oosahwee honored for preserving, promoting Cherokee culture. Three Cherokee Nation citizens have been named this year's Cherokee National Treasures for their work in preserving and promoting Cherokee art and culture. The Cherokee Nation Treasure status is an honor presented by the tribe to individuals who are keeping the art, language and culture alive through their crafts and work. Danny McCarter, of Tahlequah; Cathy Abercrombie, of Jay; and Harry…
POLITICS
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation Passes Historic Nearly $3B Budget

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation on Monday passed a nearly $3 billion budget—the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history. The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the FY22 General Operating Budget of $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of $418.5 million during Monday night’s Council meeting. American...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation leaders say return on mask-making investment is PPE security, jobs

Cherokee Nation leaders say return on mask-making investment is PPE security, jobs. Cherokee Nation leaders say return on mask-making investment is PPE security, jobs. Cherokee Nation leaders say the tribe’s fledgling face mask-making operations in Hulbert and Stilwell not only fill a community demand, but also offer much-needed employment for tribal citizens displaced by the pandemic.
CHEROKEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation officials commemorate anniversary of Cherokee Heritage Center Act

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — One year ago today, tribal leaders signed the Cherokee Heritage Center Act of 2020. In 2020, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation signed the act. The Council unanimously approved the legislation during their special council meeting held right before the official signing.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Housing Authority of Cherokee Nation providing Emergency Rental Assistance Program

TAHLEQUAH — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation continues to offer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with eligibility extending for the first time to Cherokee citizens living in certain areas outside Oklahoma, including in parts of Arkansas and Kansas. Renter households in need of assistance may submit their application online at www.hacn.org.
KANSAS, OK
MyStateline.com

15 educators from 1 school district die of COVID-19 in 10 days

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) – In less than 2 weeks, 15 educators with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19. According to WBBH, only one was publicly identified: math teacher Abe Coleman, 55, who was with the district for over 30 years and was a very well respected member of the community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Cherokee Nation joins city of Tahlequah to cut ribbon on road improvement project

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation officials joined leaders from the city of Tahlequah to cut the ribbon on the Bliss Avenue road improvement project on August 30. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Michael Lynn, Director of Transportation Andy Quetone, District 2 Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee, and former District 2 Tribal Councilor and current Special Envoy for International Affairs and Language Preservation Joe Byrd met with Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron and Tahlequah City Administrator Alan Chapman on Aug. 30 to celebrate the road work, which was completed on Bliss Avenue running north from East Downing Street to Kay Lane.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Hays Post

Regents approve early childhood program for Salina Tech

SALINA —When Salina Tech graduates a nurse, welder or machinist, that typically means one person is on the path to a better career. But with the college’s newest program, each new graduate may mean new careers for several people, with the impact still being felt decades from now. Working in cooperation with local employers, school districts and child-care advocates, Salina Tech is launching an Early Childhood Education program, with a “soft launch” planned for January, according to a media release from the school.
SALINA, KS
KTUL

Cherokee Nation shows appreciation by treating frontline health workers to lunch

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation recognized community healthcare workers by treating them to lunch. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner made their way to the Cherokee Nation W. W. Hastings Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Tribal officials wanted to show their appreciation to those frontline...
TULSA, OK

