The Chain’s Camo Big Bo Box Promotion Far Exceeds its Goal. September 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In May, Bojangles created a Camo Big Bo Box in honor of Military Appreciation Month and pledged $1 from every box sold to Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members, with a goal to raise $750,000. The campaign was wildly successful and took the community by storm, ultimately raising $818,500 for the cause.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO