Texas driving tests should be more comprehensive

I recently came across a dashcam video on Reddit that was filmed by a driver commuting on a busy Texas interstate. It had been posted under the topic “r/facepalm” to assure me I would be disappointed with what I was about to see. The recording captured a car merging onto the freeway before forcing its way in between two vehicles in such an aggressive manner that only a Texan could manage to pull off. It was made clear that our driving tests don’t prepare us for anything other than occasionally using our blinker and failing to parallel park.