Texas driving tests should be more comprehensive
I recently came across a dashcam video on Reddit that was filmed by a driver commuting on a busy Texas interstate. It had been posted under the topic “r/facepalm” to assure me I would be disappointed with what I was about to see. The recording captured a car merging onto the freeway before forcing its way in between two vehicles in such an aggressive manner that only a Texan could manage to pull off. It was made clear that our driving tests don’t prepare us for anything other than occasionally using our blinker and failing to parallel park.www.ntdaily.com
Comments / 1