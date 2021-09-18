Speak Up at DeSaulnier’s “New Energy Economy” Town Hall, September 22
Join an important town hall on the “New Energy Economy and Contra Costa” sponsored by Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, author of H.R. 1817, Protecting Workers for a Clean Future Act. You don’t have to be a resident of District 11 to attend. The Representative will share his perspective on the impacts of transitioning away from dirty energy in Contra Costa and the East Bay, and his “efforts in Congress to support the workforce so that no one gets left behind as we move to a clean energy future.”www.sunflower-alliance.org
Comments / 0