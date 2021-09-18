Permits Issued For 4111 Parrish Street In Belmont, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a six-unit multi-family building at 4111 Parrish Street in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The building will rise three stories tall and will feature two roof decks. the structure will a total 5,976 square feet of interior space. Ray Crossan is listed as the design professional, with Crownstone Real Estate LLC specified as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $505,000.phillyyimby.com
