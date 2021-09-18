With inventory competition, big box retailers are preparing for a “far bigger” holiday season.

While consumers are already thinking about holiday shopping in September, retailers should be aiming at spring 2022 if they don't want to be left short of inventory. That's according to Rob Caucci and Bill Thayer, co-founders and co-CEOs of Fillogic, a New York City-based logistics service platform for retailers. The startup helps clients with distribution, fulfillment, returns, store delivery, and more. To explain the strain facing businesses today, they outlined three waves of challenges in the supply chain that have occurred since the pandemic. The first was in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down factories, businesses, and stores, which resulted in a boom in e-commerce. The second wave began in spring 2021, when businesses opened up but had to deal with inflation, material scarcity, talent shortages, transportation issues, and ocean freight disorganization because of the pent-up demand that the new e-commerce oriented world created.

