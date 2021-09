Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO