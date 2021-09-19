CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Gold-plated pistol found during drug bust near Port Arthur

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoJap_0c0c177c00

A lot of drug and weapon busts have been reported in Houston over the years, but rarely do reports involve a shiny gun with gold plating.

Police said they recovered the gun during the search of a home in Bridge City near Port Arthur.

Investigators said this started when a Port Arthur officer discovered a bundle of cocaine in a car during a traffic stop on Thursday. That led officers to search two homes. They said they found about 4.4 pounds of cocaine, a rifle and $44,000 in the home.

The golden gun was found in the second home.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Humberto Anteverde on drug charges.

Comments / 10

 

