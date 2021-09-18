CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Limestone County in north central Alabama Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and there are multiple road closures in the Ardmore, Elkmont, and Decatur areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Athens, Priceville, Trinity, Ardmore, Tanner, Elkmont, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle Mina, Cartwright, Holland Gin, Leggtown, Basham and Neel.

