MSOC Drops 1-0 Match to Villanova

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's soccer team (3-4-0) fell to Villanova (5-1-0) 1-0 on Saturday night in the team's conference opener at Valley Fields. Defense was on display in the first BIG EAST matchup of the season as neither team was able to convert on early shot attempts through the first 25 minutes. Villanova found the net first with a goal in the 28th minute to take the first half lead. Villanova would hold onto their one goal advantage through the remainder of the first half.