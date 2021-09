CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer hosts UIC on Wednesday at Wish Field for a 1 p.m. kick off. The Blue Demons (3-1) are winners of three-straight matches and enter Wednesday's match after topping the Bradley Braves last Friday, 2-1. The Flames and Blue Demons square off for the first time since the 2019 season. In the last meeting between the sides, UIC cruised to a 4-1 on its home turf. The Flames have managed to win three straight matches versus the Blue Demons.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO