New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO