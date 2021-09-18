CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edina, MN

Edina legislator named Senate DFL leader; Frentz happy with selection

By PHILIP WEYHE, TIM PUGMIRE
voiceofalexandria.com
 6 days ago

Democrats in the Minnesota Senate selected Sen. Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, as their new caucus leader. The pick came during a private caucus meeting Monday night. Franzen is a lawyer and small business owner who was first elected to her suburban senate seat in 2012. She is currently serving her third term. Franzen grew up in Puerto Rico. She is a member of the Legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) caucus.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Edina, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Edina, MN
City
Mankato, MN
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gazelka
Person
Jeremy Miller

Comments / 0

Community Policy