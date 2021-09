While crypto has been mostly weathered past hacks, scams, and crashes, acting OCC head Michael Hsu warns the risks may be multiplying as the technology goes mainstream. Acting head of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Michael Hsu has warned that the exotic financial products developed in some quarters of crypto and DeFi were reminiscent of those that precipitated the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO