Kansas City Royals keep the pedal down in their 8-1 home victory over the Mariners

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals felt like they left runs on the field Friday night. One or two timely hits might have altered the outcome in a four-run loss. Michael A. Taylor and his Royals cohorts couldn’t go back in time, so they simply unleashed a 15-hit barrage on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The Royals led from start to finish as they secured an 8-1 win in front of an announced 20,085 at Kauffman Stadium.

wcluradio.com

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez ties the single-season record for most home runs by a catcher

Kansas City Royals veteran catcher Salvador Perez has made history; after the 31-year-old homered in the bottom of the first inning Thursday in Kauffman Stadium, he officially tied Johnny Bench for most home runs in a season by a catcher. The homerun was number 45 on the season for Perez, which also increased his major-league-leading RBI total to 112.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez passes Johnny Bench with 46th home run of year

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has surpassed Johnny Bench’s mark for power-hitting excellence by a catcher. Perez, the perennial All-Star who entered the day tied with Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher in a single season, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Monday afternoon against the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kansas City Royals bounce back with a 6-0 series-ending win over the Orioles

One night after the Kansas City Royals let a five-run lead slip away in the eighth inning and suffered a heart-wrenching loss, they bounced back behind another strong starting pitching performance, solid defense, timely hitting, and their bullpen put the previous night’s woes behind them with three scoreless innings. The...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Andrew Benintendi makes himself at home in Minnesota, leads Kansas City Royals offense

It wasn’t even a full week ago that Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi characterized his season as “frustrating” because injuries kept him from sustaining success at the plate. Those fits and starts have provided glimpses throughout the season of the dynamic offensive presence the left-handed hitting Benintendi can...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Athletics offense too potent for Andrew Benintendi and Kansas City Royals to keep pace

One night after rallying from an early six-run deficit, the Kansas City Royals fell victim to a sustained offensive barrage from an Oakland Athletics ballclub that’s still trying to fight its way into the postseason. Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández gave up seven runs in fewer than five innings, and...
MLB
Columbian

Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. “As...
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Kris Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Yusei Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 Saturday night to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Royals 8, Mariners 1: Box Score. Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped...
MLB
chatsports.com

Royals beat Mariners 8-1

A common indicator of a poor pitching outing is having more walks than strikeouts. Kris Bubic walked four in 6.1 innings while striking out only two. However, he only allowed two hits and one run. No runner reached second base until the seventh inning when Bubic allowed a lead-off double. That wasn’t what the Royals were looking for; as I noted in the game thread preview, Bubic’s primary goal for tonight should have been to limit walks and home runs. However, it was a very effective outing all the same.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Michael A. Taylor returns to Kansas City Royals lineup, Olivares sent down to minors

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor returned to the club and jumped back into the starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Taylor, one of the top candidates for the American League Gold Glove in center field, had been away from...
MLB
Dodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — September 18 at Kansas City

AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners have won 7 consecutive games at Kauffman Stadium since April 10, 2018…they won the latter 2 games of a 3-game series in 2018, swept a 4-game series in April 2019 and won last night’s contest, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is Seattle’s longest road winning streak against a single opponent in 5 years?…it is the longest since the Mariners won 7 consecutive games at Oakland from July 5, 2015-May 4, 2016…with a win tonight, the Mariners would have their first 8+ game road winning streak vs. an opponent since winning 8 consecutive games at Oakland from July 6, 2007-April 17, 2008…AND LASTLY…the Mariners current 7-game road winning streak at Kansas City is their first out-of-division road winning streak to exceed 6 games since winning 10 consecutive games at San Diego from June 24, 2006-June 17, 2009.
MLB
SportsGrid

September 18 MLB Betting Guide: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-105) Odds to Win World Series: Mariners +24000 | Royals NA. Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Picks. Expect a higher-scoring affair with two offenses facing pitchers with elevated WHIPs in a ballpark that favors hitters. The Bet: Over (9) Seattle Mariners...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Tricksy Royals tiptoe onto slumbering Mariners’ ship, pilfer valuables, 8-1 victory

J.P. Crawford did his best on defense. Jarred Kelenic didn’t chase crap and walked two of his three plate appearances. Ty France hit a ball reasonably far once, getting a double that would later lead him to score. That is about the most that can be rosily praised in tonight’s game, a sloppy snoozer that Seattle handed to Kansas City early and never looked back upon.
MLB
Seattle Times

Photos: Mariners win 6-2 in Kansas City

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. HuskiesDonovan’s not doing the jobWhen you watch the Seahawks, you see coaches making facile, subtle adjustments from series to series. When you watch the Huskies,... New 6:48 pm.
Wichita Eagle

Jackson Kowar will ‘keep pushing’ to adjust quicker in his outings for Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals believe that when Jackson Kowar gets himself in sync, he’s a top-caliber pitcher in the major leagues, and they’re not alone in that assessment. The trick now becomes getting Kowar to that place where he’s consistently in that zone where his body and mind line up and allow him to put his full ability on display.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Mariners jump on Jackson Kowar and hand Kansas City Royals a series loss at The K

Kansas City Royals rookie pitcher Jackson Kowar got off track early, and he never fully straightened things out in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Kowar gave up five runs in the first three innings on the way to the Royals’ 7-1 loss in front of an announced 16,872 at Kauffman Stadium. Kowar, who gave up a pair of home runs, lasted through just four innings.
MLB

