Santo Domingo-born, US-based rapper Esteisy delivers an unapologetic and fearless jam titled "Freak," which is exactly what the title says. The bilingual rapper's latest doesn't mince words for anyone, confidently encouraging women to embody their freaky and wild side. Bolstered by the vibrant, bass-heavy trap backdrop crafted by Lil Rod, Esteisy brings an interesting element to the forefront. From her high-pitched vocals, energetic flow, and seamless language switch, she delivers a catchy and somewhat addictive tune that guarantees a whole lot of rear shaking in the clubs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO