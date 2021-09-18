New Unofficial Crazy Taxi Vita Port Released

The first announcement at today’s Nintendo Direct was a “massive expansion” for Monster Hunter Rise. The latest Monster Hunter game was released earlier this year for the Nintendo Switch. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be releasing in summer 2022 and is described as a “massive expansion” that will include new locales, monsters, hunts, and quest ranks. There’s no word on pricing for the expansion yet, but if other Nintendo Switch expansions are anything to go by, we could be expecting something in the $20 range. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released two expansions under one expansion pass back in 2017. The Breath of the Wild expansion pack was released in two stages. The first came out in June 2017, with the second part of the expansion pass releasing in December 2017. Although, if the description in the Nintendo Direct indicates anything, this Monster Hunter expansion should be considerably bigger than the ones released for Breath of the Wild.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO