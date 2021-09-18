New Unofficial Crazy Taxi Vita Port Released
Despite Sony having discontinued development, modders find solace in the PS Vita. Its small form factor design and OLED display on older models make it an intriguing unit. With such an interestingly small library, the handheld is an extremely capable device. Vita hacks have existed for as long as the console’s lifespan and will continue after no doubt. With the final Vita firmware update having been released almost 2 years ago, it’s safe to say Sony is finished with the handheld. With modders finding their way around Vita’s processor, more apps and ports are being made for the handheld. After successful ports of the recent Final Fantasy pixel remasters and GTA trilogy, the PS Vita has received another unofficial port. Announced this morning was the release of a Crazy Taxi Vita port.thenerdstash.com
Comments / 0