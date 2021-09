TAMPA (Sept. 18, 2021) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team started its American Athletic Conference schedule against of the top teams in the country on Saturday, falling to No. 9 Tulsa, 5-2, at Corbett Stadium. The Bulls fall to 2-3-1 on the season, and 0-1 in The American while the Golden Hurricane improve to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.