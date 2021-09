For good reasons, the pre-game buzz around campus this weekend had little to do with Saturday night’s home game with Bethune-Cookman. Instead, the excitement centered around news that circulated last week that UCF was one of four teams that would be invited to join the Big 12 Conference. That news came to a head on Friday when the conference presidents officially voted to extend an invitation to UCF, along with Houston, BYU and Cincinnati. That invitation was immediately and unanimously accepted by the University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees and the news became official by Friday afternoon.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO