College football winners, losers from Week 3: Michigan, USC, Wake Forest on rise; ACC disappoints again

Week two might be my least favorite week of the college football season. The powers that be put enough marquee matchups and conference games on opening weekend to keep things interesting. But that goes by the wayside in week two. Sure, there are couple good non-conference games, but with very few (and none in the ACC) conference games to speak of, we end up with mostly games against FCS competition. There are six of those for the 14 ACC teams this week. Instead of trying to figure out whether thirty point spreads are too high, I’m only covering eight ACC games this week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO