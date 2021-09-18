Stats announce details of final release and farewell London show

The Four Tops – ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)’/The Supremes – ’Baby Love’. “It’s from living at my nan’s with my mum or my mum and my aunties having family do’s. Motown was such a prominent soundtrack to my life growing up. There are a million songs of those that I could pick. I always imagine after dinner everyone dancing around the living room table, and it’d just be this constant soundtrack, whether it’d be just me and my mum in the house, we could have a dance or the family come over, eating dinner, after dinner, there was always that kind of music playing whether it was in the background or in the forefront. It was a natural thing, playing music is a thing in our family. The Four Tops and Diana Ross were probably top of the list.”

