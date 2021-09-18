CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Stats announce details of final release and farewell London show

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStats have announced details of their final release as well as a farewell show in London. The group will release a deluxe edition of their 2020 album, ‘Powys 1999’ which will include a previously unheard track, ‘All I Wanna Do Is Please Please Please’. It will also include a number...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
djmag.com

London party Boxed announces final party and compilation after eight years

London-based grime party Boxed is coming to an end after eight years of events and releases. A party at London's Corsica Studios this Friday, 17th September will be the final event from the group, which originally launched with Slackk, Logos, Mr. Mitch and Oil Gang at the helm in 2013. Their final party will see them welcome their "wish list of London talent" to Corsica Studios, with sets on the night from Grandmixxer, Slimzee & Boylan, and Mak10.
MUSIC
NME

Damon Albarn announces global livestream of his solo London show

Damon Albarn will livestream his solo show at the Globe Theatre in London later this month. The sold-out gig will see the Blur frontman, his live band and a string quartet performing songs from Albarn’s forthcoming new album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, which is out on November 12 via Transgressive Records.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Frank Turner announces album details, releases song and tour dates

Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
MUSIC
NME

Dave Grohl announces intimate London ‘Storyteller’ show next week

Dave Grohl has announced a run of intimate live appearances in support of his forthcoming autobiography The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music, including a London date next week. The Foo Fighters frontman will appear onstage at the Savoy Theatre, which holds just over 1,000 people, next Monday (September...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Industries
stereoboard.com

George Clinton Announces Farewell UK Tour For Spring 2022

George Clinton has announced a short run of dates for his final UK tour. The American funk legend announced his retirement from the road almost two years ago, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions his UK victory lap was put on hold. The 80-year-old, who put out his last album...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Horisont Announce Breakup & Final Shows

Ah heck. Horisont are done. Across six records and 12 years, the Gothenburg-based outfit transcended classic heavy rock and roll while maintaining the spirit and vitality thereof in their work. Even up to last year’s Sudden Death (review here) — which has a whole new context now, I guess, if not two; remind me to tell you sometime about my theory of bands subconsciously telegraphing their own breakups in album titles — they sounded like a band that still had more to say. But if in fact that’s the end of their time together — and we all know that when it comes to this kind of thing, it may or may not be — they’ll have gone out on a high note.
ROCK MUSIC
Vibe

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour, ‘The Last Rose Petal’

Teyana Taylor’s era in music is coming to a close. The singer announced on social media that her farewell tour is coming to a city near you this November. She first announced her retirement in December 2020 when discussing her year-end Spotify numbers. The mother of two revealed that she was “feeling super [underappreciated] as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked.” In the tour announcement, the “Rose In Harlem” singer wrote, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for...
MUSIC
Variety

The Fugees’ Pop-Up Reunion Concert Wows New York Crowd — After a Three-Hour Wait

Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced. And indeed, the group — Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — and a big backing band did perform at the Roof at Pier 17 in a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
njarts.net

Bruce Springsteen announces details for ‘No Nukes’ film release (WATCH TRAILER)

Bruce Springsteen, who turns 72 today, has announced release dates of Nov. 16 (digital) and Nov. 19 (DVD, Blu-Ray) for his “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” film, featuring 10 previously unreleased performances with the E Street band at the “No Nukes” benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden, and 13 performances overall drawn from the two shows Springsteen and the band appeared at, Sept. 21-22 (just before his 30th birthday on Sept. 23, 1979).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NME

Listen to Miles Kane’s soulful new song, ‘Caroline’

Miles Kane has today (September 24) unveiled a soulful new song, ‘Caroline’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second song which is taken from Kane’s upcoming new album, ‘Change The Show’ which arrives on January 21 via BMG. Speaking about the new song, Kane said:...
MUSIC
NME

Vans crown Musicians Wanted 2021 winner through livestream concert

Vans have crowned the winner of the Musicians Wanted competition for 2021 through a livestream concert. The virtual show saw the five finalists from Europe, the Middle East and Africa perform and receive feedback from the judging panel. The judges included British rock star Yungblud, rapper Denzel Curry, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Julia Michaels and 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro.
MUSIC
NME

Johnny Marr puts Blossoms and Rick Astley Smiths covers row to bed: “I’ve dealt with it”

Johnny Marr has told NME that the row surrounding Blossoms and Rick Astley‘s The Smiths covers band has been “dealt with”. Astley and Blossoms made headlines last week when they appeared on stage together at the Stockport band’s headline show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum to play surprise covers of The Smiths’ ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’, before announcing two special one-off tribute shows to the Manchester indie legends in London and Manchester.
MUSIC
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Miles Kane

The Four Tops – ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)’/The Supremes – ’Baby Love’. “It’s from living at my nan’s with my mum or my mum and my aunties having family do’s. Motown was such a prominent soundtrack to my life growing up. There are a million songs of those that I could pick. I always imagine after dinner everyone dancing around the living room table, and it’d just be this constant soundtrack, whether it’d be just me and my mum in the house, we could have a dance or the family come over, eating dinner, after dinner, there was always that kind of music playing whether it was in the background or in the forefront. It was a natural thing, playing music is a thing in our family. The Four Tops and Diana Ross were probably top of the list.”
MUSIC
NME

Bad Boy Chiller Crew share lively new single ‘Bikes N Scoobys’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a new single ‘Bikes N Scoobys’ – you can view it below. The lively track follows the trio’s recent EP ‘Charva Anthems’ which came out earlier this year and comes off the back of their recent Reading & Leeds Festivals performances. The video, which...
MUSIC
disneyfoodblog.com

Song Details, Runtime, and More Announced for EPCOT’s New Fireworks Show

In just a few days, not one, but TWO brand new fireworks shows will debut in Disney World — Harmonious at EPCOT and Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom. So far, we’ve gotten a peek at the music that’ll be used in these shows, information about showtimes, and details about how you can watch these shows at home. But, now we’ve got even more details to share with you about Harmonious and just what to expect from this new nighttime spectacular!
MUSIC
NME

Rufus Wainwright announces new live album with Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Rufus Wainwright has announced details of a new live album recorded in 2017 with the Amsterdam Sinfonietta. ‘Rufus Wainwright and Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live’ will come out on November 26 via BMG/Modern Recordings on vinyl, CD and digitally. It is being previewed by a version of ‘Gay Messiah’ recorded at the show – listen to that below.
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

Julian Lage, Holland/Scofield matinee shows announced and Jazz Voice line-up revealed as EFG London Jazz Festival draws nearer

Among the latest additions to the programme is the line-up of guest vocalists for the opening-night gala Jazz Voice (12 Nov, Royal Festival Hall) which will include Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Aynur, Ego Ella May, Georgia Cécile, and Sachal Vasandani with a special appearance by US alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin who will also perform some spoken word pieces during the concert, with more guests to be confirmed soon. This show is part of the EFG Elements Series, which also includes concerts by the stellar of duo Dave Holland & John Scofield (14 Nov, Cadogan Hall) that now has an extra 4pm matinee show due to demand for tickets;and Tomorrow’s Warriors' sumptuous celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On from the Nu Civilisation Orchestra (18 Nov, Queen Elizabeth Hall) and the high-energy pairing of Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and African kora master Seckou Keita (19 Nov, QEH).
MUSIC
Game Informer Online

Square Enix Announces Forspoken, Final Fantasy Origin Livestreams For Tokyo Game Show

The presentation schedule for this year's Tokyo Game Show recently rolled out, and Square Enix confirmed when and where you can catch its big live stream. Additionally, it announced individual showcases highlighting Forspoken, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. As previously revealed, Square...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Billie Eilish Announces Release Details for Her Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 Collabs

Prior to 2021, Jordan Brand already had an impressive amount of collaborations with musicians under its belt from Travis Scott to Drake to J Balvin, and now the sportswear imprint is slated to welcome another iconic pop artist into its family — Billie Eilish. Together, the two have worked together on striking takes atop the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15, both of which have already been revealed by way of official imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy