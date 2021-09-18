How do I fight a speeding ticket when I was not speeding?

Driving from Asheville towards Knoxville on 40 I was pulled over for speeding. I had my cruise control set at 70 mph. I had thought the speed limit was 65, but it was 60. So I assumed the ticket was going to be for 10 over. However after handing me the ticket the trooper informed me I would have to appear in court due to the nature of the speeding violation, since he stated I was going 85 mph. I showed him where I had my cruise control set but it did nothing. My Subaru has adaptive cruise control. I travel constantly for work and always use cruise control. I know I was not going 85mph but is there an actual way to prove this? We had even seen a white truck FLY past us about 15 miles back, and we passed him already pulled over. The office told us he was doing 94MPH. There is no way it would have taken us that long (long enough for him to get pulled over and a ticket) if we were traveling 85MPH. I had been in the right lane going about 65 (because of the adaptive cruise control) stuck behind a box truck when a car passed me in the left lane, I got over behind that car and my car picked up to 70 when the cop got behind me so I think he actually clocked the other car.