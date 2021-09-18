Wedgwood Historical Association presents Parade of Homes
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Wedgwood Historical Association will present a Parade of Homes, where visitors can see a sampling of Wedgwood’s midcentury houses and learn some history of this well-planned neighborhood and its early residents. Four homes of varying styles will be featured, with both Exterior and Interior Tours available, as well as classic cars, live music, lemonade, and Wedgwood Garden Club appearance.fortworth.culturemap.com
