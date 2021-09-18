Fort Worth Stockyards presents Mexico En La Sangre
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Historic Fort Worth Stockyards will present Mexico En La Sangre (Mexico in our Blood), an all-day event in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors will be able to enjoy a parade, live music, food, a special two-hour equestrian show, and more.fortworth.culturemap.com
