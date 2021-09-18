CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Cookies, cream cheese and fresh fruit combine for a delightful 'pizza'

By KILEY CRUSE
Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies. Your kids will love giving you an assist. And everyone lucky enough to eat one will rave about the flavor and texture for days. Fruit Pizza. Ingredients:. • Sugar cookies (use your favorite made-from-scratch recipe or refrigerated...

omaha.com

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Cream Cheese#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink#Fruit Pizza Ingredients#Kiley Cruse Owh Com
Tyla

Woman Shares Clever Hack To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies

Fruit flies are a common nuisance in our homes, especially during hot weather. We've all tried to shoo them away to no avail, as they buzz happily around our rooms. But if you're looking for a less strenuous, and potentially longer lasting solution, one woman on TikTok has found just that.
ANIMALS
EatThis

The World's Biggest Sandwich Chain Is Discontinuing Popular Sauces and Dressings, Say Employees

Subway's tuna may have been under fire in recent months, but it seems their condiments are still extremely favored—so much that some Subway customers haven't missed clues that certain sauces and dressings are suddenly disappearing from the sandwich assembly counter at the world's biggest fast-food chain. As customers ask what's up with the recent vanishing of their favorite sandwich toppings, insiders confirm that Subway is starting to put the squeeze on some of its sauces.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
country1037fm.com

Halloween Cream Cheese Poundcake

When you find a great base recipe for your cream cheese pound cake, you build upon that treasure. As Halloween is creeping around the corner, I could of swore I saw Halloween candy in the stores already. That’s where Ms. Geneva Potts, pound cake comes into play. For this recipe below I will be adding 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice to the batter, but feel free to add as much as you’d like.
FOOD & DRINKS
Rachel Yerks

City Bird: The Best Chicken Sandwich in Cincinnati, OH

I am a big fan of the chicken tenders at City Bird. My boyfriend and I have gone numerous times in the past and tried all six of their sauces (City sauce wins!). They also make a fantastic lemonade. I wrote an article about how we thought they were the best tenders around after trying numerous different chains in the area. They do have one salad option if you're a vegan or vegetarian, but this is a strictly chicken location. I wouldn't be ordering the salad here.
CINCINNATI, OH
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
prescottenews.com

Battle of the Breakfasts: Arizona’s Breakfast Burrito Ranked America’s 3rd favorite breakfast food, reveals poll

Texas’ Breakfast Taco ranked America’s favorite. South Dakota’s Sorghum Pie the least favorite. Interactive map showing breakfasts ranked by state. Arguably one of the best things we’ve developed as a nation is the American breakfast, including everything from eggs done just how you like ‘em, along with all the sides – both savory and sweet! What’s better is the sheer range of diversity represented by signature breakfast dishes in each state; and how these relate to the melting pot of cultures, customs and cultures found all across the country. In pursuit of inspiration to spice up their morning routine, foodies may spend hours scrolling through social media posts of perfectly presented breakfast dishes, from pancake stacks glistening with maple syrup drizzle, and cinnamon rolls with sticky icing; to traditional sausage, gravy and grits; oatmeal with aesthetically arranged toppings, and of course, the trendy avocado toast…
ARIZONA STATE
Mashed

In The Pioneer Woman's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."
RECIPES
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy