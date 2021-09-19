Oklahoma’s DJ Graham channels Odell Beckham Jr. — on defense

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is expected to play in Week 1. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Beckham is in line for an active designation in the season opener, "assuming there are no issues in the morning." If Beckham is indeed active, he will get a questionable Chiefs defense that will be occupied attempting to contain Cleveland's elusive rushing attack, which could open up opportunities for Beckham to go off. Many write the former fantasy stud wideout off, but he still has the skillset to have monster games as we saw last year against the Cowboys before the knee injury. In a game in which the Browns might have to go blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, Beckham must produce to give the Browns a legit shot at a win despite their success without him. Beckham is expected to draw Charvarius Ward in coverage.

