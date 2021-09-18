Marcus Smart takes a dig at John Adams while giving advice on how to play defense

Which NBA players are the most difficult to evaluate? Marcus Smart has to be near the top of the list. The Celtics guard is Boston's emotional leader, a ferocious defender whose grit and hustle are unmatched and who makes "winning plays" that don't show up in the box score. The box score doesn't always do him favors, though: Smart shot below 40% from the floor last season and 33% from 3-point range while committing two turnovers per game.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO