NBA

Marcus Smart takes a dig at John Adams while giving advice on how to play defense

By Boston.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as Marcus Smart having an interaction with a fan on Twitter turned into something bigger Friday night into Saturday. Smart was asked on Twitter for advice on how to be a better defender. The two-time All-Defensive first team member shared that being a good defender takes “a wholelotta ‘want to.’ Get every 50/50 ball. If you’re not [quick] defensively—get strong. Strength hides weaknesses. Take charges. Be a [great] teammate. Compete.”

