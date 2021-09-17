CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukranian professor to discuss US, Ukraine relationship on Sept. 20

By BRODIE WALLACE Special to The Forum
maryvilleforum.com
 8 days ago

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ukrainian professor Olena Kovalchuk, is coming to the Northwest Missouri State University to speak on the relationship between the United States and her native Ukraine. Kovalchuk, vice rector at Lutsk National Technical University in Ukraine, will kick off the Distinguished Lecture Series — at 7:30 p.m. on...

