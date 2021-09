Iowa State is chartering in unheard of territory for them with how well they are recruiting in the 2022 cycle. During Matt Campbell’s tenure the Cyclone haven’t finished higher than 46th in the Top247 team rankings and 6th in the Big 12 conference but there is a new found momentum that has them having early success so far during this cycle. After finishing last season with a 9-3 overall record, including a 1st place finish in conference and a Fiesta Bowl win. Iowa State has coupled that with an uptick in their recruiting where they now sit at 27th in the team rankings and 4th in the Big 12.

