CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland ruled out with right hand injury

By Jack Leo, Guest Author
dawgnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. -- South Carolina starting quarterback Zeb Noland was ruled out for the rest of the Gamecocks’ game against Georgia Saturday night with a right hand injury. Noland was escorted off the field to receive an X-ray by the South Carolina medical staff following the injury. The quarterback’s throwing hand was stepped on by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter following an incomplete pass on the Gamecocks’ first offensive drive.

www.dawgnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy