South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland ruled out with right hand injury
ATHENS, Ga. -- South Carolina starting quarterback Zeb Noland was ruled out for the rest of the Gamecocks’ game against Georgia Saturday night with a right hand injury. Noland was escorted off the field to receive an X-ray by the South Carolina medical staff following the injury. The quarterback’s throwing hand was stepped on by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter following an incomplete pass on the Gamecocks’ first offensive drive.www.dawgnation.com
