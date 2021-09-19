CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river to cross into the U.S. near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, on Saturday. (Reuters) — CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday.

