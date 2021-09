Max Fried and Charlie Morton have been 1A and 1B atop the Braves rotation for months now. So much so that there wasn’t a clear option for who would start Game 1 of a potential playoff series. But as I wrote a couple of weeks ago, the situation would sort itself out down the stretch, and yesterday was another significant step in the direction of Max Fried, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since coming off the IL in early May.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO