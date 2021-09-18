CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: Your guide for getting the Texas A&M-New Mexico game on TV, radio and the web

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M kicks off against New Mexico at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the SEC Network. Here's how you can get the game:. SEC Network: Suddenlink channel 40; DirecTV channel 611. Radio. WTAW 1620 AM/94.5 FM. SiriusXM satellite radio — SIRIUS 108/XM 190. Internet. 12thman.com:...

New Mexico to wear turquoise-accented uniforms vs. Texas A&M

New Mexico’s mascot may be the Lobos, but they’ll also be rocking a bit of state pride in their uniforms when they take on Texas A&M. The Lobos revealed this morning that in addition to their traditional red and black color scheme, their uniforms today will feature turquoise accents. New...
Texas A&M vs. Colorado: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

No. 5 Texas A&M will be looking for its second win of the season season, this time on the road, against Colorado in what should be an entertaining matchup between SEC and Pac-12 teams at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. The Aggies are coming of a 41-10 win over Kent State in its opener and Colorado cruised past Northern Colorado 35-7.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. MTSU TV, Radio rundown

The No. 19 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies will take to the field on Saturday, September 11, to face the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders for the second home contest of the season. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen from your home if you...
First look: New Mexico at Texas A&M odds and lines

The New Mexico Lobos (2-0) head to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, to face the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the New Mexico at Texas A&M odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions. Texas...
Preview: Texas A&M's defense vs New Mexico's offense

Texas A&M's defense shut down a mediocre Colorado offense in the last half of the Aggies' 10-7 win last weekend, holding them to just over 50 yards of total offense and not even allowing them a first down on their last drive of the game with the game in the balance. The challenge is different this week when A&M gets New Mexico at home at 11:00 a.m. on the SEC Network. Colorado was an old school, West Coast attack akin to what A&M runs; in contrast, the Lobos run the triple option and they will use formations with one (offset back), two (split backs alongside the quarterback), and even three backs (diamond look) in different alignments. They force you to play assignment football, maintain your run fits, and use your eye discipline to play your gap and not necessarily follow the ball. They have to move you out of position and create throwing and running lanes as they're not going to physically move you off of the line of scrimmage.
New Mexico at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

Here's how Texas A&M matches up against New Mexico:. With four new starters, Texas A&M’s offensive line had some tough sledding against Colorado as the Aggies rushed for only 98 yards. It was just the third time in 13 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher that the Aggies failed to rush for 100 yards with the other two against Clemson. Look for A&M to bounce back in a big way. New Mexico has allowed only 51.5 yards rushing per game this season but against weak competition. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico: 5 things to watch in Week 3

COLLEGE STATION — Forget Zach Calzada. OK, don’t “forget” Texas A&M’s new starting quarterback, but he is not the No. 7 Aggies’ biggest concern with SEC play right around the corner. That would be the offensive line, which had trouble protecting Calzada, and creating openings for the Aggies’ (alleged) high-revving...
How to watch Michigan State vs. Miami: TV, stream, radio

Mel Tucker is taking his team out of the Big Ten footprint for the first time Saturday when the Spartans clash with the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes. The 2-0 Spartans are looking to keep their early momentum rolling, while the Hurricanes comes into the game at 1-1 after getting wrecked by Alabama and narrowly beating Appalachian State last week.
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Iowa State vs. UNLV

Iowa State will look to bounce back from a loss to in-state rival Iowa on Saturday when it takes on UNLV in Las Vegas. Iowa State will be playing in its third NFL Stadium over its last five games (AT&T Stadium and State Farm Stadium) when Saturday's game kicks off inside Allegiant Stadium. Through two games in 2021, Iowa State's defense has been dominant and the offense hasn't been able to hit its stride. Defensively, Iowa State is holding opponents to 3.7 yards per play and 1.7 yards per rush. Offensively, Iowa State is averaging 5.1 yards per play and 3.7 yards per rush.
THE GAME THREAD: New Mexico at Texas A&M

Join Jeff Tarpley of gigem247.com as he breaks down all of the action with in game posts on the matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies from Kyle Field in College Station. He'll break down the Xs and Os as well as how individual players and position groups are looking during the contest and this means for Texas A&M going forward. In particular, he'll be focusing on quarterback Zach Calzada and not only how he's performing individually but what kind of help he's getting from the coaching staff and his teammates as he makes his starting debut in a A&M uniform.
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina: TV, Radio, streaming rundown

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2021 SEC opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in this conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 18. TV: ESPN. Streaming: fuboTV. Gameday...
