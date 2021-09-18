How to watch: Your guide for getting the Texas A&M-New Mexico game on TV, radio and the web

Texas A&M's defense shut down a mediocre Colorado offense in the last half of the Aggies' 10-7 win last weekend, holding them to just over 50 yards of total offense and not even allowing them a first down on their last drive of the game with the game in the balance. The challenge is different this week when A&M gets New Mexico at home at 11:00 a.m. on the SEC Network. Colorado was an old school, West Coast attack akin to what A&M runs; in contrast, the Lobos run the triple option and they will use formations with one (offset back), two (split backs alongside the quarterback), and even three backs (diamond look) in different alignments. They force you to play assignment football, maintain your run fits, and use your eye discipline to play your gap and not necessarily follow the ball. They have to move you out of position and create throwing and running lanes as they're not going to physically move you off of the line of scrimmage.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO