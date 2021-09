DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the pubic for information about a shooting that left a teenager dead on September 23. It was around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments, in the 1500 block of Inspiration Drive. When police arrived they found a man on the 2nd floor of the parking garage — he’d been shot several times.

