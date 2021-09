Pokemon Journeys is showcasing some of the new episodes it has coming in the Fall season with a fun new trailer! Ash Ketchum and Goh are still making their way through every region of the franchise introduced so far, but the anime has been steadily building towards a noticeable endgame. With Ash fighting his way through the various tiers of the World Coronation Series through the series thus far, he has been inching closer and closer to the Master Class full of powerful opponents. Some of these opponents that it seems he'll be facing off against sooner rather than later.

COMICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO