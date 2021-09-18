CDC confirms that the Moderna vaccine is still highly effective. COVID updates
New research released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday shows that effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine is staying es strong. Moderna recipients ranked 93% in terms of their ability to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID. This was based on five months of research that took place from March through August. Pfizer’s effectiveness was overall 88% and J&J’s was 71%.centralrecorder.com
